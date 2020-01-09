Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Calls Sidharth Shukla a 'Very Good Person'

Actors Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla might have been co-stars at one point of time but on "Bigg Boss" they made headlines with their ugly fights.

For a change, in an upcoming episode, Rashami is seen referring to Sidharth as a "very good person".

However, did she mean it?

Deepdiving into the episode revealed that comedian Paritosh Tripathi will lighten up things in the "Bigg Boss" house by hosting a comedy night for the controversial show's contestants, and the housemates will be asked to crack jokes, too.

In a clip of the show that has gone viral, Rashami is seen addressing Sidharth, saying: "Sidharth tum bohot ache aadmi ho." Their fellow contestants cheer for her.

Then Rashami adds: "Joke khatam."

Going by their frequent fights, the former "Dil Se Dil Tak" co-stars only have bitterness for each other. During the course of the show, Sidharth had taken "aisi ladki" jibe at Rashami. He had also brought up their past by claiming that she had stalked him all the way to Goa once.

