Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Targeted During Task, She Hits Back with Full Force

Monday's episode on Bigg Boss 13 began on an interesting note as Salman Khan introduced the 'Paap ki potli' task, in which contestants had to highlight all the ‘paaps’ (sins) they had committed during the season.

Taking dig at each other, contestants pointed each other’s mistakes. Sidharth criticized Rashami for pointing finger at his character, while Shahnaz filled Sidharth’s potli for not giving her attention. At the end of the task, Rashami was declared ‘paapi of the season’.

The show got more interesting after Ayushmann Khurrana made entry with his Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co-stars Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta.

Salman added more flavour to the show when he started playing games with his guests on the set. During the game, Salman took the role of a ‘Golgappa wala’, while Ayushmann and Jitendra hopped on to tricycles to become his delivery boys.

Teasing Ayushmann and Jitendra on a kiss in the film, Salman asked both the guests that what have happened if they got used to kissing each other. To that, the trio of Neena, Ayushmann and Jitendra replied, saying they were not homosexual and they had to do it in order to make the scene natural.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss announced Poker stars task, which required Asim and Mahira to guess, who made the statements shown to them. Mahira got the better of Asim in the task and won the tag of mastermind of the season.

To add more stardust to the show, Salman welcomed Adnan Sami and news anchor Rajat Sharma. Adnan came to the show to promote his new single, Tu Yaad Aaya, which is coming after nine years.

Salman announced ‘Adalat’ session with the contestants inside the house, while Rajat insisted that the drill should begin with Salman.

