Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Has Major Breakdown in Front of Arhaan Khan

Among the nominated contestants, Arhaan Khan, Madhurima Tuli and Shefali Bagga are in bottom three and unsafe this week.

News18.com

Updated:December 31, 2019, 5:30 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Has Major Breakdown in Front of Arhaan Khan
Among the nominated contestants, Arhaan Khan, Madhurima Tuli and Shefali Bagga are in bottom three and unsafe this week.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, the audience will get to see an extremely emotional side of television actress Rashami Desai. The actress and her boyfriend Arhaan Khan can be seen in the confession room where the former breaks down.

In a promo video released by the makers, Rashami can be heard saying, “I am feeling very heavy from within." Seeing her like that, Arhaan hugs her.

Prior to that, when the caller of the week asks Rashami why is she bringing up their fight on the show when Sidharth Shukla had apologized to her outside the house, the actor starts speaking before Rashami could answer. He says, “I had met her only to end things and nothing else.”

Post that, Sidharth loses his calm and starts bringing up things like Rashami had followed him till Goa and that she could not remember her lines on the show Dil Se Dil Tak. Things just keeps getting uglier.

Meanwhile, among the nominated contestants, Arhaan Khan, Madhurima Tuli and Shefali Bagga are in bottom three and unsafe this week.

Apart from this, the contestants will be seen enjoying a lavish party to welcome the new year. To add some more fun, Sunil Grover and Sunny Leone have entered the Bigg Boss house.

