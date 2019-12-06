Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Injured During Task, Wants to Quit the Show
Rashami Desai got involved in an argument with Shehnaz Gill and hurt herself while pulling a doll from her hand.
Rashami Desai got involved in an argument with Shehnaz Gill and hurt herself while pulling a doll from her hand.
Actress Rashami Desai, who is currently inside the house of Bigg Boss 13, no longer wants to be part of the show. During the recent luxury budget task, Rashami got involved in an argument with Shehnaz Gill and hurt herself while pulling a doll from her hand, according to a source.
While snatching the doll, one of the fingers of her left hand got injured. Later, after consulting a doctor, she got to know that it was a hairline fracture.
Kya #ShehnaazGill hai @TheRashamiDesai ke injury ki wajah?
Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje.
Anytime on @justvoot.@Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/ANWkWoYLFk
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 6, 2019
After knowing about her injury, she got angry and announced that she wants to quit the show. All this will be shown in the upcoming episodes of the ongoing season.
Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors TV.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Inside Edge 2 Review: The Game Gets Murkier and More Thrilling
- Alia Bhatt is So Successful as She Didn't Inherit a Genetic Flaw from Our Father, Says Pooja Bhatt
- YouTube Rewind 2019 Seems to Have Outdone Itself in Being Bad, 'Lazy, and Low Budget'
- 'Black Friday': Italian Newspaper Sparks Race Row With Front Page Headline on Lukaku, Smalling Clash
- I-League 2019-20: NEROCA FC Host Northeast Rivals Aizawl FC in First Home Game