News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai is the Highest Paid Contestant on Salman Khan's Show

Rashami Desai will enter the Bigg Boss house with beau Arhaan Khan.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 27, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
Image of Rashami Desai, Salman Khan, courtesy of Instagram
Image of Rashami Desai, Salman Khan, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Bigg Boss Season 13, the controversial reality TV Show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will premiere on September 29, Sunday. The makers have made it clear that Bigg Boss Season 13 will see some major twists and will leave contestants puzzled and the viewers, thrilled. Ahead of Bigg Boss season 13's premiere, various reports, rumours and speculations have been flying wild in the media as well as social media.

A pinkvilla report doing the rounds on social media lately suggests that Rashmi Desai is the higgest paid celebrity in the house. “Apart from entering the house with beau Arhaan Khan, Rashami is also being paid a colossal amount of 1.2 crore (approx) for her stay inside the house. Given the popularity of the actress, the makers are riding on her to raise the entertainment quotient in the show. Rashami too is pretty excited especially with the whopping amount she is getting paid,” a source close to Pinkvilla said.

Earlier, two official promos were released in which Siddharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are seen making their presence felt. According to several reports, Koena Mitra, Vivian Dsena and Shivin Narang will also be part of the show.

Talking to IANS on the sidelines of a promotional event of "Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan said there would be no common people in the house this time.

"This whole thing of commoner and celebrity -- I don't think there is much of a difference between them. Commoner and celebrity are just terms. Everybody is a commoner, everybody is a celebrity. Once they enter the house and you watch them on TV, they become a celebrity," he said.

On this year’s contestants, the Bigg Boss host said, "This time I think they have gone for all celebrities, who are very big on television, across various industries. So, it is a nice blend of a lot of different (people)."

