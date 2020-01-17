Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Meets Sidharth Shukla’s Mother, Tells Her ‘He Takes Care of Me’

Sidharth Shukla was super-happy after seeing his mother in Bigg Boss 13 family special week. He takes his mother to meet Rashami Desai.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 17, 2020, 10:36 AM IST
The ongoing week in the Bigg Bogg 13 house saw family members of the contestants visiting them. The family reunion is planned under the captaincy task ‘Jaadugarni Ki Pariksha’. On Thursday’s episode, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala, and Arti Singh were locked in a block setup. They had to stand still as their family members visited the house, to win the captaincy task.

On Friday, January 16’s episode, Sidharth Shukla’s mother Ritu Shukla visited the Bigg Boss house. Sidharth was super-happy after seeing his mother and leaves his block to hug her. He then takes his mother to meet Rashami Desai.

Rashami gets teary-eyes on seeing Sidharth’s mother. To this, he tells his mom that the Uttaran star works on his patience. The actress replies, “woh mera khayaal rakhta hai, main uska khayaal rakhti hoon (we both take care of each other).”

Here is a promo of Sidharth’s mother inside the Bigg Boss house:

During the episode, Sidharth’s mother advised him to stay strong. She also said that his laughter inside the Bigg Boss house makes their family happy. She also tells him that if you cannot change anybody, change yourself.

Apart from Sidharth's mother, Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi, Asim Riaz's brother Umar, Shehnaz Gill's father, Arti Singh's brother Krushna Abhishek and Mahira Sharma's mother also entered the house.

