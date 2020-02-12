Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Says Arhaan Khan Had Plans to Marry Her On The Show

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai revealed that Arhaan Khan had plans to marry her on the show and had made a deal with the show makers. The latter had entered the show as a wild card contestant but was soon voted out.

During Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma on Bigg Boss, Rashami was accused of lying about being unaware of Arhaan’s marriage and kids. To which, she replied that, she wasn’t aware about the marriage or a child. She further added that, she wasn’t even aware that Arhaan had plans to marry her on the show and had made a deal with the makers.

The actress even talked about how Arhaan met Himanshi Khurana outside the Bigg Boss house and told her that his friends had warned him about Rashami. She said, “He just knew Himanshi for five weeks and told her that “Rashami is not right for me, my friends had warned me”.

For the uninitiated, on re-entering the house as a wild card contestant Arhaan had proposed to Rashami. However, the actress did not accept the proposal but had confessed her feelings for him.

Later, on that week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode show’s host Salman Khan had revealed his truth about marriage and a child on the show.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.