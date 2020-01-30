Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Says Arhaan Khan is Not Her Type

In a recent Bigg Boss 13 episode, Rashami Desai admitted that she has realised that boyfriend and ex Bigg Boss contestant Arhaan Khan is not her type. The latter had proposed to her on the show and she had also confessed her feelings to him.

Rashami’s good friend and ex Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has re-entered the show to support her friend. During a conversation with her, Rashami said that she has realised that Arhaan is not her type. She also said that she just needed some time to think things over.

Devoleena, who had warned Rashami against Arhaan was seemingly happy to hear that from her friend. The latter then asks her to befriend Sidharth Shukla, to which, Rashami says that she would not even see his face post the show and that he is also not her type.

Show’s host Salman Khan had revealed Arhaan’s past about his marriage and child on the show. Rashami was inconsolable after hearing the truth. However, post his eviction from the show, the actress has emerged as a strong player.

Meanwhile, Shehnaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz and ex Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Jariwala will enter the Bigg Boss house to support their friends and family members.

Also, Aarti Singh’s sister-in-law Kashmera Shah, Mahira Sharma’s brother Akash and Asim Riaz’s love interest Himanshi Khurana have entered the house as connections to respective contestants.

