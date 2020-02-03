Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Says She Didn't Know About Arhaan's Marriage

Previously, Salman Khan had revealed truth about Arhaan's marriage and a child. To which, Rashami had told him that she was aware about his marriage but not the child.

February 3, 2020
Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Says She Didn't Know About Arhaan's Marriage
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai gets furious to learn that ex Bigg Boss contestant and her boyfriend Arhaan Khan has shared their relationship details with Himanshi Khurana. Himanshi had entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant but was soon voted out.

On Weekend Ka Vaar episode, show’s host Salman Khan showed a footage of Himanshi talking to Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh about Arhaan. In the video, she can be heard telling them that “Arhaan cried in front of me”, He told me that “If my self-respect was ruined on National TV, Rashami being my partner should have tried to clear it for me”.

Salman scolds Himanshi for letting out outside details to the contestants. Later, Rashami gets furious and asks Himanshi, “Why is he crying and talking about our relationship to others when she is inside the Bigg Boss house”.

Devoleena interrupts and tells that Rashami was not even aware about his marriage. The latter then tells Salman that "I was not even aware about the marriage". She adds that she was confused and didn’t know how to react and needed some time to figure things out.

She further tells Himanshi to tell Arhaan to stay quiet for two more weeks otherwise it won’t be good for him.

Previously, Salman had revealed truth about Arhaan's marriage and a child on Bigg Boss. To which, the actress had told him that she was aware about his marriage but not the child.

Meanwhile, Himanshi has entered the Bigg Boss house as Asim Riaz’s connection.

