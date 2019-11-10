Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Says She won't Even 'Offer Water' to a Dying Sidharth Shukla

Contestants Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukhla’s bitterness inside the Bigg Boss house has made headlines one again. In a recent episode Rashami went a step ahead to express her hatred towards Siddharth, leaving Twitterati divided on whose side to take.

As a part of new task, Devoleena Bhattacharjee introduced her show ‘Morning Chai With Devoleena’. The first guest to be called was her close friend, Rashami. As Devoleena tried to probe the reason her relationship has gone sour with Siddharth, she replied, “Woh insaan bahut he neech aur ghatiya hai. Woh Aisa actor hai...marta pada rahega na, paani ka glass rakh ke side pe nikal loongi. Main dekhoon bhi nhi. Itna uss level par kar diya tha. (That person is cheap and disgusting. Even if he's dying, I won't offer a glass of water to him. That's how much hatred he has caused me.)"

While some fans supported Rashami, others said she went a step ahead by saying such a statement.

In the history of Twitter, BiggBoss and other reality shows,#SidharthShukla's chaatu rotians are the first ever FANDOM which is literally begging some celeb to FLUSH THEM😂 Inke paas dim@@g nahi hai yeh roz prove kar dete hai😂#RashamiDesai will flush them#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — karan patel (@Katti091) November 9, 2019

#RashamiDesai ko janta ne ek baar already isse harkato ke kaaran nikala tha but yah vapas aate hi fir suru hogaye......growup #RashamiDesai — Gaurav (@Gaurav07716122) November 9, 2019

I so knew #RashamiDesai provoke nhi kregi, she just retaliate and she is bomb in that. Makers kitni koshish Kar rhe h #SidharthShukla ki image whitewash krne ki pr koi khud na chahe to kya hi fayeda.#BB13OnVoot #BB13 #BiggBoss13 https://t.co/Zqy715mfau — Aman BB13 follow (@bb13_) November 9, 2019

Wht’s wrong in d statement by #RashamiDesai ki,”agr marta pada rahega to bhi paani rkhkr side se nikal loon m” Aisi statement koi bina bat k nhn bolta Jb koi dil dukhane ki hadd paar kr deta h tbhi aisi baaten nklti hn dil se,wo b kewal jisne bharosha toda ho uske liye #BB13 — Vivek Hooda (@vivekhooda_) November 9, 2019

You can CLEARLY hear #SiddharthShukla here saying to #RashamiDesai that "Apne gharwalon ka naam mat le" FIRST ! He went on FAMILY FIRST. Aankh aur kaan khol ke dekha karo Rotians. Ab nahi bolna ki hamale babu ne nahi bola family pe. Herdhush bana video ab.#BiggBoss13#BB13 pic.twitter.com/odOfiL8CyZ — . (@vibhatweedy) November 9, 2019

After Rashami reentered the Bigg Boss house, fights between the two have got bitter. While the actress would avoid getting argumentative earlier, she has started giving back after coming back from the secret room. Recently, a promo showed the two fighting over a kitchen task where Rashami says she is not comfortable with Siddharth. To this, the latter replies, "Then go home."

Rashami and Siddharth’s connection goes back beyond Bigg Boss 13. The two were rumoured to be dating before starring together in the show Dil Se Dil Tak. While initially their chemistry won TRP, things went awry because of ugly fights between the two, making the show go off air soon as the two left the show.

Inside the Bigg Boss house, while the two avoided each other initlayy, they were seen interacting and fans hoped for a reconciliation. Howver, chances of maintaining a cordial relationship seems bleak as their constant fights and arguments inside the Bigg Boss house seem endless.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.