Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Says She won't Even 'Offer Water' to a Dying Sidharth Shukla

Rashami Desai, while talking to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, went a step ahead to express her disappointment towards Siddharth Shukla. Her statement left Twitter divided on two sides.

News18.com

Updated:November 10, 2019, 10:12 AM IST
Contestants Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukhla’s bitterness inside the Bigg Boss house has made headlines one again. In a recent episode Rashami went a step ahead to express her hatred towards Siddharth, leaving Twitterati divided on whose side to take.

As a part of new task, Devoleena Bhattacharjee introduced her show ‘Morning Chai With Devoleena’. The first guest to be called was her close friend, Rashami. As Devoleena tried to probe the reason her relationship has gone sour with Siddharth, she replied, “Woh insaan bahut he neech aur ghatiya hai. Woh Aisa actor hai...marta pada rahega na, paani ka glass rakh ke side pe nikal loongi. Main dekhoon bhi nhi. Itna uss level par kar diya tha. (That person is cheap and disgusting. Even if he's dying, I won't offer a glass of water to him. That's how much hatred he has caused me.)"

While some fans supported Rashami, others said she went a step ahead by saying such a statement.

After Rashami reentered the Bigg Boss house, fights between the two have got bitter. While the actress would avoid getting argumentative earlier, she has started giving back after coming back from the secret room. Recently, a promo showed the two fighting over a kitchen task where Rashami says she is not comfortable with Siddharth. To this, the latter replies, "Then go home."

Rashami and Siddharth’s connection goes back beyond Bigg Boss 13. The two were rumoured to be dating before starring together in the show Dil Se Dil Tak. While initially their chemistry won TRP, things went awry because of ugly fights between the two, making the show go off air soon as the two left the show.

Inside the Bigg Boss house, while the two avoided each other initlayy, they were seen interacting and fans hoped for a reconciliation. Howver, chances of maintaining a cordial relationship seems bleak as their constant fights and arguments inside the Bigg Boss house seem endless.

