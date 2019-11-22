Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Taunts Shehnaz Gill for Borrowing Her Designer Clothes
War of the words has taken over the Bigg Boss house with fights between housemates. The major fallout of Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz has lead to breaking of the strongest group in the house.
The fight is now not just between Sidharth and Asim but the impact of their unexpected altercation has also resulted in arguments beṭween other housemates. With Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma siding with Sidharth, Himanshi Khurrana and Shefali Jariwala choose to support Asim. Rashami Desai who is often seen keeping quiet at such times chooses to support Asim this time.
Recently, Shehnaz Gill and Rashami got into a spat when the former accused Shehnaz of wearing and exhausting the collection of her designer clothes because she can’t afford any. On hearing this accusation, Shehnaaz loses her calm and assures her of paying the designer for the outfits once she is out. She also claims that Rashami has no other work to do inside the house and hence she brings up outside issues to fight with people inside.
Rashami calls Shehnaz ‘Punjab Ki Rakhi Sawant’ while Shehnaz gives her by saying that Rakhi Sawant is a good human being and she is also bold enough to be upfront and not like her who is hiding behind a mask and not showing her real face.
Kya ab #ShehnaazGill aur @TheRashamiDesai ke beech aane wali hai dushmani ki daraar?Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje.Anytime on @justvoot.@vivo_india @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/GLS4yInhSw— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 22, 2019
