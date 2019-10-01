Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai to Patch up with Sidharth Shukla?
Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla have been seen giving cold vibes to each other since they entered the Bigg Boss 13 house on Sunday.
Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla have been seen giving cold vibes to each other since they entered the Bigg Boss 13 house on Sunday.
Actors Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla have been seen giving cold vibes to each other since they entered the Bigg Boss 13 house on Sunday. Before the reality show, they have acted together in the daily soap Dil Se Dil Tak, and it seems their past experience working with each other wasn't good.
When Rashami got to know that Sidharth is her "bed partner" on the show, she seemed a little uncomfortable.
But now the Uttaran fame actress is ready to reconcile her friendship with Sidharth. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss, Rashmi will reportedly be seen talking about her equation with Sidharth.
Opening up to the housemates Aarti Singh and Paras Chhabra, Rashami will be seen telling that they both had some professional conflicts and hence they did not cross each other's paths. But now since they are under one roof, she doesn't mind taking the first step towards reconciliation.
Things did not seem well with bedmates Rashami and Sidharth as they were seen giving a cold shoulder to each other. Whereas other bedmates like Koena Mitra and Shefali Bagga were pleased to share beds with each other. Also, this season's Sanskari Playboy Paras Chhabra was elated to share his bed with Arti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.
On day one, while Azim Riaz was slammed by the housemates for his racist comments, the contestants also talked about gender equality. Also on the first day Ameesha Patel, the Maalkin of the Bigg Boss house came to the show to give some interesting tasks.
Bigg Boss 13, which also features Koena Mitra and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, airs on Colors.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mouni Roy Sets the Temperature Soaring in New Picture, See Here
- A 1994 Video Clip of Journalists Asking 'What is Internet' Has Gone Viral
- PUBG Mobile: Here’s How You Can Win an iPhone 11 Pro Max
- 'Killing Childhood': Viral Photo Shows Hyderabad School Released List of 'Nursery Toppers'
- Can you Spot the Leopard Hidden in this Viral Photo Which Has Netizens Scratching Their Heads?