Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Unsure About Relationship with Arhaan, Says Bankruptcy Remark Made Her Uncomfortable

Things continue to hit the rough patch for Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan. Recently, the duo were seen confronting each other over Arhaan’s recent comments about her bankruptcy, while Vikas Gupta sat with them as a support.

December 16, 2019, 11:45 AM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Unsure About Relationship with Arhaan, Says Bankruptcy Remark Made Her Uncomfortable
Things continue to hit the rough patch for Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan. Recently, the duo was seen confronting each other over Arhaan’s recent comments about her bankruptcy, while Vikas Gupta sat with them as a support.

Rashami can be seen accusing Arhaan of projecting her in a wrong picture, which has complicated the relationship. She also tells him that she does not want to lose him since there is no one else who loves her the way he does. However, both of them look tense and upset over the recent developments. It looks like the couple will be reconsidering their relationship.

It was after Salman Khan had exposed Arhaan of having a child on the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode that he was seen talking to Shefali Bagga. Arhaan had shared with Shefali, “When I met Rashami, there was zero balance in her account. She was on the road.”

This certainly did not go well with a lot of people. Paras Chhabra exposed Arhaan after he returned from the secret room. Later, Rashami’s brother Gaurav also brought the same thing and condemned Arhaan for showing her in a bad, helpless light. Gaurav also asked Rashami to not take a serious step with Arhaan just yet, while she is inside the house.

And now, host Salman Khan took at Arhaan yet again, scolding him over bringing up what should have been an inside information on the national television.

Rashami has also been cautioned her friends from the industry, such as Kamya Punjabi who had entered the show as part of task. She told Arhaan that people know him because of Rashami, and went on to call him ‘sick.’ Kamya also cautioned Rashami that a man should not commit a mistake in his life twice, referring to her previous relationship with her co-actor Nandish Sandhu, which ended in divorce.

Likewise, Hina Khan too suggested Rashami to reconsider her decision.

