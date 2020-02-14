Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s Manager Rubbishes Arhaan Khan's Claims of Helping Actress

One of the big revelations in Bigg Boss 13 was Arhaan Khan claiming that his ex-girlfriend Rashami Desai was bankrupt and he had financially helped her.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 14, 2020, 7:43 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s Manager Rubbishes Arhaan Khan's Claims of Helping Actress
One of the big revelations in Bigg Boss 13 was Arhaan Khan claiming that his ex-girlfriend Rashami Desai was bankrupt and he had financially helped her.

Big Boss 13 is on its way to the finale and the current season has already seen several twists and turns. One of the big revelations this season was Arhaan Khan saying that his ex-girlfriend Rashami Desai was bankrupt and he had financially helped her.

Despite making such shocking claims inside the house, Arhaan could not keep the momentum going and was eventually evicted. Rashami Desai has, however, made it to the final episode of the show and has emerged as one of the strongest contestants this season.

Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Rashami Desai’s manager Santosh has refuted Arhaan Khan’s claim and said the actress is capable of surviving for the next 10 years without having any work in her bag.

Santosh revealed he has been associated with Rashami since 2013 and Arhaan’s claim doesn’t have any basis because the time the actor mentioned about Rashami being bankrupt, she was the owner of two luxury cars. He added that the actor currently possesses a high-end building in Mumbai and has four more vehicles.

Rashami’s mother also stated in the interview that the actress’s love for Arhaan might have stopped her from “calling him out” inside the house, the report added.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram