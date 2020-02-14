Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s Manager Rubbishes Arhaan Khan's Claims of Helping Actress

Big Boss 13 is on its way to the finale and the current season has already seen several twists and turns. One of the big revelations this season was Arhaan Khan saying that his ex-girlfriend Rashami Desai was bankrupt and he had financially helped her.

Despite making such shocking claims inside the house, Arhaan could not keep the momentum going and was eventually evicted. Rashami Desai has, however, made it to the final episode of the show and has emerged as one of the strongest contestants this season.

Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Rashami Desai’s manager Santosh has refuted Arhaan Khan’s claim and said the actress is capable of surviving for the next 10 years without having any work in her bag.

Santosh revealed he has been associated with Rashami since 2013 and Arhaan’s claim doesn’t have any basis because the time the actor mentioned about Rashami being bankrupt, she was the owner of two luxury cars. He added that the actor currently possesses a high-end building in Mumbai and has four more vehicles.

Rashami’s mother also stated in the interview that the actress’s love for Arhaan might have stopped her from “calling him out” inside the house, the report added.

