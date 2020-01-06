Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Mom Blasts Sidharth Shukla and Mahira Sharma's Mom

Sidharth Shukla's uncharitable comments about Rashami Desai in "Bigg Boss" season 13 have been easy tools to rake in big ratings for the reality show, and the drama continues.

First, there was Sidharth's "aisi ladki" jibe at Rashami, the there was his claim that she had stalked him all the way to Goa once. The second comment was further enhanced by housemate Mahira Sharma's mother, who had quipped that so far we have only heard about the Goa stories, wait till the bedroom stories emerge.

Stung by such comments about her daughter, Rashami's mother Rasila Desai, in an interview to pinkvilla, has now blasted Sidharth and Mahira's mom.

"Rashami did not hear what Sidharth said about Goa, otherwise she would have given a befitting reply," Said Rasila Desai, adding: "Mahira's mom said ab bedroom tak ki baat', being a woman how can she stoop so low? She shouldn't have said it."

Rasila claimed she did not want Rashami to participate in the show. "Rashami did not seek my permission this time to say yes to Bigg Boss, otherwise, I would have never let my apari' go," she said.

Lastly, before breaking down, Her mom spoke about Sidharth’s game and said, “Sidharth is playing his game. Salman Khan has already chided him for his ‘aisi ladki’ comment. Rashami should just stay away from him.”

