Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Niece and Nephew Make Her Hug It Out with Sidharth Shukla

A fresh and positive wave seems to have taken over the reality show which mostly sees clashes and arguments between contestants.

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2020, 9:50 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Niece and Nephew Make Her Hug It Out with Sidharth Shukla
A fresh and positive wave seems to have taken over the reality show which mostly sees clashes and arguments between contestants.

During the ongoing Family Week inside the Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai’s nephew and niece ask her to end her fight with Sidharth Shukla and hug it out. Later, Sidharth is also seen consoling a crying Rashami and offering her water.

A fresh and positive wave seems to have taken over the reality show which mostly sees clashes and arguments between contestants, thanks to the Family Week. Family members of various contestants have been bringing along major developments. Rashami too got her surprise when her niece and nephew paid her a visit. The two ask them why she broke her friendship with Sidharth and ask her to patch up. They later make them shake hands and hug each other. Sidharth reciprocates and even gets along with the kids. The Uttaran actress was seen getting emotional.

The Dil Se Dil Talk co-actors have shared a complicated relationship inside the house and ended up screaming and arguing with each other more often than not. The relationship had reportedly gone sour due to politics on the sets of their TV show, where Sidharth had tried to convince the makers to edit out her part and even remove her from the show. Rashami had claimed cases of verbal harassment on the sets.

Things went a step further when Rashami had thrown her cup of tea on Sidharth after being irked.

Watch it here:

However, it looks like a new beginning is on the cards. Fans of the duo have been wishing for their reconciliation and this incident may be ‘the moment’ they all had been waiting for.

Watch this space for more updates.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram