Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Niece and Nephew Make Her Hug It Out with Sidharth Shukla

During the ongoing Family Week inside the Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai’s nephew and niece ask her to end her fight with Sidharth Shukla and hug it out. Later, Sidharth is also seen consoling a crying Rashami and offering her water.

A fresh and positive wave seems to have taken over the reality show which mostly sees clashes and arguments between contestants, thanks to the Family Week. Family members of various contestants have been bringing along major developments. Rashami too got her surprise when her niece and nephew paid her a visit. The two ask them why she broke her friendship with Sidharth and ask her to patch up. They later make them shake hands and hug each other. Sidharth reciprocates and even gets along with the kids. The Uttaran actress was seen getting emotional.

The Dil Se Dil Talk co-actors have shared a complicated relationship inside the house and ended up screaming and arguing with each other more often than not. The relationship had reportedly gone sour due to politics on the sets of their TV show, where Sidharth had tried to convince the makers to edit out her part and even remove her from the show. Rashami had claimed cases of verbal harassment on the sets.

Things went a step further when Rashami had thrown her cup of tea on Sidharth after being irked.

Watch it here:

However, it looks like a new beginning is on the cards. Fans of the duo have been wishing for their reconciliation and this incident may be ‘the moment’ they all had been waiting for.

Watch this space for more updates.

