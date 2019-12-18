Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s Rakhi-brother Mrunal Jain Upset About Her Relationship with Arhaan Khan

TV actor Arhaan Khan re-entered the Bigg Boss 13’s house and seems like Rashami Desai’s personal life has now taken a complete turn. While initially, there were discussions about Rashami’s relation with another housemate and her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Sidharth Shukla. However, ever since Salman Khan revealed Arhaan has a child with his previous marriage things turned ugly and there have been a lot of controversies.

Earlier Arhaan’s ex-girlfriend and his family raised an objection on their relationship. Now, TV actor Mrunal Jain, who is also Rashami’s rakhi-brother, shared his discontent with the relationship. Talking to SpotBoyE about the same, Jain said, “She needs me or her brother Gaurav, I am sure she has a lot to say. I want to go and hug her. I want to go and hold my sister. I bet, she's going through a lot. I am not thinking anything about Arhaan. I am just thinking about Rashami. I can read her face."

"As of now, I am not okay with it. But let me have a conversation with her for 10 minutes before I come out with my final take," he added.

It was during a recent Weekend pe Vaar episode when show host Salman Khan revealed that Arhaan is already married and also has a kid. Rashami, who was unaware of the fact, didn’t know how to react. While she is still considering to give her love life a chance, her Uttaran co-star Jain seems to be unhappy.

Jain also revealed that he didn’t know about Rashami’s relations with Arhaan. He added, “Look, there is always that one thing which you don't know about your near and dear ones- since every human likes to keep certain things to only him/herself. And this was one such. I don't think that even Gaurav knew about it.”

