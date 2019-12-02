Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Rumoured Boyfriend Arhaan Khan Re-enters Show, She Stays Silent

Rashami Desai's rumoured boyfriend and ex-contestant Arhaan Khan will re-enter the Bigg Boss house but the actress won't get to speak to him as part of a task.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 2, 2019, 1:50 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Rumoured Boyfriend Arhaan Khan Re-enters Show, She Stays Silent
A number of wild card entries will make Bigg Boss' house more dramatic in last few days. The three major entries that have made headlines are of Arhaan Khan, Madhurima Tuli and Shefali Bagga. In an upcoming episode, Rashami's rumoured boyfriend and ex-contestant, Arhaan Khan will re-enter the Bigg Boss house.

While the audience might expect Rashami to be happy about his entry, she ends up staying quiet. The reason for this behaviour of her is a task assigned to her. In the episode, Bigg Boss will assign a task to Rashami Desai, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shehnaz Gill to not speak to Arhaan, Madhurima and Shefali respectively.

This is the reason that when Arhaan enters the house, Rashami stays quiet, without moving a bit. However, when she doesn't talk or move, Arhaan says that she will have to again watch him go outside through the Bigg Boss' house door.

On the other hand, Madhurima will also try to distract Vishal Aditya Singh. While both the ex-flames also participated in Nach Baliye, they have made it clear that both of them are looking forward to a new start.

Meanwhile, Shehnaz will not be able to control her emotions and hug Shefali. Paras Chhabra will also lose his task on seeing Shefali.

