Bigg Boss 13: Rashami's Mom Upset with Asim for Discussing About Arhaan with Himanshi

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai's mother feels housemate and friend Asim Riaz should have stood by her side when evicted contestant Himanshi Khurana revealed things about her relationship with Arhaan Khan.

IANS

Updated:February 7, 2020, 3:27 PM IST
"Bigg Boss 13" contestant Rashami Desai's mother feels housemate and friend Asim Riaz should have stood by her side when evicted contestant Himanshi Khurana revealed things about her relationship with Arhaan Khan.

Recently, Rashami, irked by Arhaan's actions after the show, decided to call off her relationship with Arhaan.

"Whatever Himanshi said and the way she said, I didn't like it. I am hurt. Asim had to support his girlfriend as well. He didn't have any option. But I still feel he should have supported Rashami. But anyways I am glad they are friends," Rasila Desai told timesofIndia.com.

During a "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode, superstar host Salman Khan reprimanded Himanshi, who was inside the house in the connection week, for talking about the outside world in the house even after repeated reminders by Bigg Boss.

The housemates were then shown a video where Himanshi spoke to Asim and Vishal Aditya Singh about Arhaan crying in front of her and how Rashami befriending Sidharth Shukla has upset him. She was upset about Arhaan talking to Himanshi about it.

Rashami's mother has thanked Salman for supporting her daughter throughout the show. She said: "There were times when I wanted to be in the house to support my daughter. But I am happy that Salman sir stood by her side and guided her throughout. He guided her properly and I thank him with all my heart."

Rashami's mother feels she handled things about her personal life well, saying "that's the format of the show and you can't help it. But Rashami has handled it with dignity and I am proud of her".

