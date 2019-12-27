Bigg Boss 13: Rohan Mehra Calls Sidharth Shukla Violent, Compares Him with Swami Om

Reality show Bigg Boss is currently airing its 13th season. The Salman Khan-hosted show has hogged the limelight for the controversies and arguments. The participants on the show have been sharing their happiness as well as anger with the co-contestants, making the show gain immense popularity among masses.

One of the key contestants of the season is Balika Vadhu fame TV actor Sidharth Shukla. The actor is seen involved in multiple fights, and has been a topic of discussion for a long time. Commenting on Shukla's game, TV actor Rohan Mehra, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss 10, has compared him with Swami Om.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Mehra said, "Swami Om used to ruin every task of mine and used to pull and push me whenever. When I did the same, I got punished by Bigg Boss and was nominated for the entire season... During our time, people used to like watching Swami Om, so they were not removing him. Again, the same thing is happening right now, Sidharth Shukla has made so many mistakes, pushed so many times, was very violent but they can't remove him because people think that he is the winner. He is playing a great game as well."

It is to be noted that Swami Om, who was the contestant of Bigg Boss season 10, was ousted for his misbehaviour in the house. He has been one of the most controversial participants in the show so far.

