Bigg Boss 13: Rohit Shetty to Help Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz Patch Up, Twiteratti Divided

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will enter the Bigg Boss 13 house and try to sort out differences between former friends Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz.

In new videos tweeted by Colors channel, Rohit's entry leaves the contestants surprised. He asks all the contestants to leave the room, and sits down to talk to Sidharth and Asim who had engaged in heated argument regarding a simple household chore. Rohit asks Sidharth why he gets so angry. He reminds the two about their friendship. During the chat, Sidharth ends up crying.

Asim's fans have now gathered and made #StopBullyingAsim trend on Twitter. After watching the videos, one wrote, "Wow! The one who bullies the most is playing victim card with crocodile tears! And the one who is targeted, bullied, character assassinated constantly is facing it all! Y'all #StopBullyingAsim."

Another wrote, "Sid is bonafide bully asim riaz is better off without him. With all this intimidation even if he's forced to tolerate shukla's abuses quietly. We asim fans will never support anyone but asim. Period. #StopBullyingAsim." Another user tweeted, "Asim alone is good he doesn't need any monster friend."

So biased makers got Rohit Shetty to make Asim realise channel is fair and they decide to add a different clip in promo potraying that bhukla crying in front of Rohit Shetty Crocodile tears by thukla in order to gain sympathy Shame on shoekla n colors team#StopBullyingAsim pic.twitter.com/qWBrYimLQW — Alisha #AsimRiaz ❤️ (@Alisha_BB13) December 28, 2019

Never expected this from u. Have been one of the biggest fan of yours but not anymore. How conveniently r u ignoring him bringing @imrealasim's dad in btwn everytime inspite of being so close with your father! Learn d difference btwn provocation & retaliation.#StopBullyingAsim — forever asim (chukla psycho) (@TiashaD21786798) December 28, 2019

Ek hi dil hai kitne baar jeetogee! this boy is always in our minds not only in our's but he also remains in top of his haters mind!! #StopBullyingAsim #WeLoveAsimRiaz #AsimFightingBullies @realumarriaz @imrealasim pic.twitter.com/F0qaL29dzN — Asim ki deewaniii (@Insha95896610) December 28, 2019

For a minute forget about who is provoking whom. But this is the 1st season of @BiggBoss where physical violence multiple times, abusing family members, bullying, character assassination is allowed but provocation is considered sin. Wow @ColorsTV #StopBullyingAsim AsimRiaz — Nidhi (@Nidhi30244418) December 28, 2019

Silent tears hold the loudest pain. #StopBullyingAsim pic.twitter.com/TntNO09j6N — Ashu Nagar (Asim Riaz ) (@nagar09ashu) December 28, 2019

Many also pointed how the makers of the show had edited a clip of Sidharth crying in the same promo where the duo are being confronted.

What the heck is wrong with @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND clearly biased show this season and this is said by many ex contestant of @BiggBoss #StopBullyingAsim https://t.co/xZjeir484v — Prabhjot Kaur (@Prabhjo78588803) December 28, 2019

