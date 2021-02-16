Bigg Boss 13 Runner-up Asim Riaz Gets Mobbed by Fans in Chandrapur, Watch Video

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz's popularity continues to grow by the day as the model-actor got mobbed by fans on Monday, February 15, during an inauguration event of a salon at Chandrapur, Maharashtra. Many pictures and videos of Asim getting mobbed by his fans have surfaced on social media.

Asim rose to fame with the television reality show Bigg Boss. He has a massive following on Twitter, wherein one of his fan clubs shared few videos, where he could be seen surrounded by fans with phones taking photos of him. During the event, Asim wore a white-printed round neck T-shirt paired with dark blue trousers. In some of the pictures, Asim was seen standing on top of the car to greet fans, while other pictures show him making his way to the salon.

Champ @imrealasim first video from chandrapur TODAY for a store opening .ASIM RIAZ IN CHANDRAPUR pic.twitter.com/CtTCOC0tAR— Sajjad 🏅👑 #AsimSquad | BUILT IN PAIN COMING SOON (@Sajjad_Ssh) February 15, 2021

Asim was declared the first runner-up in BB13. His journey in the house was widely accepted by the audience, where he showcased his rapping talent and was also the first contestant to win an Elite Club membership.

The actor-model was seen bonding well with Aditya Singh, Rashami Desai, and Himanshi Khurrana. He also made news, after expressing his love for Himanshi. Post his exit from the reality show, Asim featured in many Punjabi music videos like Mere Angne Mein, Kalla Sohna Nai, Teri Gali, and Dil ko Maine Di Kasam opposite Himanshi Khurrana.