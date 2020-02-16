Bigg Boss 13 Runner-up Asim Riaz Shares How Himanshi Khurana is Special to Him

One of the most loved contestant in Bigg Boss 13 was Asim Riaz, who became the first runner-up of the show. One of the biggest talking point of his journey was his love-story with Punjabi actress Himanshi Khurana. In a latest interview after the finale, Asim opened up introducing her to his father.

When asked if Himanshi would be accepted by his family members, Asim said, “Surely they will accept her if I love her. I think she is a very intelligent and beautiful girl. There’s nothing about her that someone wouldn’t like. Very successful and very hardworking girl. My family is fair enough. I even made them meet her on stage. She’s the first girl I have made my dad meet. I am 26. I am not lying. Nobody I’ve got to my dad like ‘This is my girl’. So I feel very lucky and proud of myself today that my hard work of 10 years has worked for me," as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Watch the full interview below:

He also spoke about losing to Sidharth Shukla. Addressing the worldwide support he got for his game, including that of John Cena, he said, “Yes, I wanted to win. I was a little disappointed but that’s the game. Only one person could have won it. But the way people are telling me that I am the winner for them, that’s a big thing for me."

