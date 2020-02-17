Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bigg Boss 13 Runner-up Asim Riaz Video-calls Rapper Bohemia, Two Set for a Collab Soon

Asim Riaz posted a video on social media in which he is seen on a video call with star rapper Bohemia. He has also hinted that the two will be coming together for a project soon.

News18.com

Updated:February 17, 2020, 7:24 AM IST
Asim Riaz (L), Bohemia
Asim Riaz (L), Bohemia

After spending almost five months in the Bigg Boss 13 house, actor Sidharth Shukla was declared winner of the show. He has defeated co-contestant and model Asim Riaz. Now that the show is over, Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim seems intent on winning hearts outside the house as well. The model-actor was seen interacting with star rapper Bohemia over a video call and Asim mentioned in his social media post that the two will soon be collaborating for an upcoming project.

The video of the two celebrities talking to each other on phone was posted on social media on Sunday evening and fans cannot wait for their favourite celebrities to come together for a track. Interestingly, Asim was quite popular among fans for his rap skills that he showcased at times inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Asim shared the video of himself on video call with Bohemia writing, "Lovely interacting with the legend @iambohemia sir. Thankyou for all the love and support you have been giving me all this while. It was a dream come true. You have inspired me growing up and now to realize that you are interested in collaborating with me. Peace, love and respect."

Earlier, Asim also rapped to a Bohemia track while doing an Instagram live session with his fans. Check out video below:

Meanwhile, the 13th season of Bigg Boss, which was finally wrapped up after 149 days on Saturday, turned out to be one of the most popular and entertaining seasons in th history of the show. Due to high TRPs and huge craze among people, the show was even extended by five weeks.

