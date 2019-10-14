Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Announces Sidharth Shukla to be Rashami Desai's Slave, She Refuses

It's been two weeks since Bigg Boss 13 began and former co-stars Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's relationship seems to take a rough turn with every passing day in the reality show. From day one itself, the two have been giving a cold shoulder to each other. Initially, in the first week, the two seemed to come to terms with each other, as they tried to solve their differences. However, by week two, they engaged in an ugly spat over kitchen duties and hurled taunts at each other left, right and center.

Sidharth miffed Rashami in a wrong way and even days after their fight, the actress chose not to speak to him. On Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Rashami at multiple occasions made it clear that all is not well between them.

During the ‘Galat Fehmi ka Gubbara' task, Rashami chose to prick Shukla’s balloon, saying that he believes that he has done a favour for her. He was the first one to lose all his balloons as Shefali Bagga popped his balloon stating that he considers himself well-mannered. Mahira Sharma too picked him claiming that he believes he is a gentleman but he isn’t and mentioned his statement where he said that her shoes are better looking than her face.

Likewise, during the power task for the weekend, host Salman Khan called Rashami and Shukla to compete against each other. They were given two bombs which other contestants had to diffuse to make them win. The task ended in a tie and Queen Devoleena Bhattcharjeena was the tiebreaker. She chose Rashami as the winner of the power card. With Power card's benefit, Salman declared Shukla as Rashami’s servant in the house. But the actress refused to take any of his services and freed him of the responsibility.

Will the two move over their differences and bond inside Bigg Boss house?

Meanwhile, this weekend Rashami was nominated for eviction. On Sunday, she was announced safe and Dalljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra were eliminated from the show.

