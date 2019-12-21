Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Asks Makers to Get Another Host
During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman will be seen taking class of the housemates. He told the makers that if they want to extend the show by five weeks, they need to find a new host.
Image Courtesy: Colors TV
From using abusive language to indulging in physical fights, the ongoing season of "Bigg Boss" has been witnessing a lot of high drama since the very first day. And now things have turned uglier between the contestants -- especially Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai.
In the upcoming episode, Rashami will be seen throwing tea at Sidharth. Then, Sidharth does the same and the situation gets worse when Rashami's boyfriend Arhaan comes in between the two. An agitated Sidharth loses his temper and ends up tearing Arhaan's shirt.
Such abusive behaviour of the contestants did not go down well with host Salman Khan at all.
During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman will be seen taking class of the housemates. He told the makers that if they want to extend the show by five weeks, they need to find a new host.
"Because I am not ready for this sh*t," Salman said in the promo video.
Gharwalon ne @beingsalmankhan ke saamne bhi nahi rakha apne zubaan par control! Watch them tonight at 9 PM. Anytime on @justvoot. @Vivo_India @AmlaDaburIndia @bharatpeindia #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/oYR2wqgeEZ— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 21, 2019
"Bigg Boss 13" airs on Colors TV.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Whooo's There? Family Finds Owl In Christmas Tree, One Week After They Bought It
- Despite Slow Business Amid CAA Protests, Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Manages to Earn Rs 24.5 Cr on Day 1
- This Modified Volkswagen Vento Pulls of Cyan Paint Better Than Any Car
- Salman Khan Presented with Custom Made WWE Championship Ahead of Dabangg 3 Release
- PUBG Moblie Lite 0.15.0 Update Brings Team Deathmatch Mode