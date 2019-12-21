Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Asks Makers to Get Another Host

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman will be seen taking class of the housemates. He told the makers that if they want to extend the show by five weeks, they need to find a new host.

IANS

Updated:December 21, 2019, 5:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Asks Makers to Get Another Host
Image Courtesy: Colors TV

From using abusive language to indulging in physical fights, the ongoing season of "Bigg Boss" has been witnessing a lot of high drama since the very first day. And now things have turned uglier between the contestants -- especially Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai.

In the upcoming episode, Rashami will be seen throwing tea at Sidharth. Then, Sidharth does the same and the situation gets worse when Rashami's boyfriend Arhaan comes in between the two. An agitated Sidharth loses his temper and ends up tearing Arhaan's shirt.

Such abusive behaviour of the contestants did not go down well with host Salman Khan at all.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman will be seen taking class of the housemates. He told the makers that if they want to extend the show by five weeks, they need to find a new host.

"Because I am not ready for this sh*t," Salman said in the promo video.

"Bigg Boss 13" airs on Colors TV.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram