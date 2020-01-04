Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Blasts Sidharth, Asim, Rashami on Weekend Ka Vaar
Salman Khan scolds Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai for their behaviour during the week. He even asks Rashami to leave the house.
Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan will be back this weekend to school the contestants on their weekly behaviour. This time, his targets Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla.
According to a promo, Salman will call the three housemates 'miserable people'. This comment comes after the last captaincy task that had to be cancelled. The housemates spoke about each other's personal lives in their verbal spat and despite warnings from Bigg Boss, had engaged physically as well. During one of the arguments, Sidharth had called Asim a cry baby to which the latter responded by saying, 'tera baap' (your father).
Salman fires Asim on this and asks if he knows his father is no more. Salman says, "You are so bloody irritating right now. You look like a nag".
He scolds Sidharth for his usual bad behaviour and says, "Aap gusse me saari haddein paar kar dete ho. Gusse me aapki real personality bahar aati hai" (You tend to cross all limits in anger. Your real self gets reflected in anger).
Moving on to Rashami Desai, Salman scolds her for believing that she is being portrayed negatively on purpose. He says, "I am telling you I will open the gates right now, you please leave.” Salman then orders Bigg Boss to open the doors for Rashami.
HD #WeekendKaVaar promo 🔥😘Salman on fire Dosto.. Excited.. @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #BiggBoss13 @BiggBoss_Tak @ShaikhNaaz22 #WinnerSid pic.twitter.com/s4qqBMymy8— Radhe - 22 May 2020 😊 (@BeingRajuu) January 3, 2020
Salman will also be joined by Ajay Devgn and Kajol on the sets, who will be promoting their upcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, releasing January 10.
