Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Exposes Asim Riaz's Rumoured Relationship Outside the House, Irks His Fans

Fans and followers of Asim Riaz have now made #BiasedHostSalman trend on Twitter, and asked the superstar to talk about Sidharth Shukla's personal life since he has been protected since the beginning of the season.

News18.com

Updated:February 2, 2020, 1:53 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Exposes Asim Riaz's Rumoured Relationship Outside the House, Irks His Fans
Fans and followers of Asim Riaz have now made #BiasedHostSalman trend on Twitter, and asked the superstar to talk about Sidharth Shukla's personal life since he has been protected since the beginning of the season.

Salman Khan lashing out at Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz for not revealing his relationship outside the house has irked the contestant's fans. Angry viewers have dared the show's host to talk about Sidharth Shukla, who is said to have been saved time and again.

According to the promo of tonight's episode, Salman tries to expose Asim's rumoured relationship outside the house and says, "Asim, why don't you first confess before coming here (before pronouncing love for Himanshi Khurana)." He then continues, "Asim, you haven't broken up, right?"

To this, the Kashmiri model replied, "Sir, I will fix everything after going out." Salman then threatened Asim, "What if I get to know you haven't broken up with her? Asim, I will come in and kick your a**."

In another promo, Salman seems to be mocking Asim for looking like a 'bloody fool' for proposing to Himanshi, even when she was not interested in him.

Asim has earned a huge fan following outside the house, and fans have got his back. They are asking the makers to bring out Sidharth Shukla's personal life as well since he is the only one being saved on the show.

Other contestants including Arhaan Khan and Paras Chabbra also had to face their personal life getting exposed on national television and Asim's followers want the same to happen for the Dil Se Dil Tak actor as well. Check out some of the tweets below:

 

Watch this space for more updates.

