Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Exposes Asim Riaz's Rumoured Relationship Outside the House, Irks His Fans

Salman Khan lashing out at Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz for not revealing his relationship outside the house has irked the contestant's fans. Angry viewers have dared the show's host to talk about Sidharth Shukla, who is said to have been saved time and again.

According to the promo of tonight's episode, Salman tries to expose Asim's rumoured relationship outside the house and says, "Asim, why don't you first confess before coming here (before pronouncing love for Himanshi Khurana)." He then continues, "Asim, you haven't broken up, right?"

To this, the Kashmiri model replied, "Sir, I will fix everything after going out." Salman then threatened Asim, "What if I get to know you haven't broken up with her? Asim, I will come in and kick your a**."

In another promo, Salman seems to be mocking Asim for looking like a 'bloody fool' for proposing to Himanshi, even when she was not interested in him.

Asim has earned a huge fan following outside the house, and fans have got his back. They are asking the makers to bring out Sidharth Shukla's personal life as well since he is the only one being saved on the show.

Other contestants including Arhaan Khan and Paras Chabbra also had to face their personal life getting exposed on national television and Asim's followers want the same to happen for the Dil Se Dil Tak actor as well. Check out some of the tweets below:

Discussed about Arhaan’s child. Raised questions on Vishal’s relationship. Questioned Paras on his relationship. Going to kick Asim’s ass for his rumoured relationship. @BeingSalmanKhan I request you to please talk about Siddharth’s gf who is involved in #Bb13 making! — ZEAL (@zealnaik) February 1, 2020

Shefali, vikas, paras, Mahira, aarti, siddharth everyone hates ASIM and the biggest hater is SALMAN KHAN.. but we ALL love him.#AsimForTheWin — Vs (@Vs26736277) February 1, 2020

If u want to Gaive the trophy to Siddharth Shukla then give him , why all are you trying to defame Asim , He playing Damm Good so @BiggBoss didn't want Asim win . Guys support @imrealasim And tell @BeingSalmanKhan That Asim has no Girlfriend outside the house . don't target Asim — Rakesh Gusain (@RakeshG88796342) February 1, 2020

#AsimForTheWin @BeingSalmanKhan why not saying a word to Siddharth he is also doing wrong with snehnaz why asim only listen abb yeh bhi bol do asim tuje pyaar karne p bhi mana hai or kuch kaam hi nhi hai asim ko bolne k allawa why always asim is target — Chetna Sukheja (@ChetnaSukheja) February 1, 2020

