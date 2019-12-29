Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Gets Emotional on Completing 10 Years With The Show

Salman Khan completed 10 years of his association with the reality TV show Bigg Boss, which is currently in it's 13th season. A promo shows the actor getting emotional upon seeing his decade long journey in a mashed up clip.

The journey brings back the nostalgia for the actor as snippets of his past episodes are shown, among them was one where he is hugging Shah Rukh Khan who had appeared as a guest on his show.

Recently, the news of Salman being replaced by another host had been in the buzz for the longest time. Reason for the same was said to be date issues, since was committed to other projects and the show's 5-week extension was tough for him to manage. While no official statement had been given, the actor had said, "It gets stressful, but I learn a lot. I get to know where the country is going, what is happening to values, morals, scruples and principles. We see it right there, with celebrities. The beauty is once they are out of the house they are not like that at all. It's not as if they are giving performances, the house makes them like that."

Names like Farah Khan had been considered to take the show forward. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman had also said, in supposed anger, "And you want to extend this show? Please consider someone else, because I don't want to be a part of this shit."

Talking about the same in the promo, Bigg Boss can be heard saying how the actor has time and again announced his willingness to disassociate from the show and from his position as the host. However, even he is aware how the reality series has been a major part of his life. Salman Khan then says thank you with tearful eyes.

