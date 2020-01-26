Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 9/10
  • TRS 8
  • INC 0
  • BJP 1
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
  • TRS 96
  • INC 9
  • BJP 3
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 4
Refresh Data
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Opens Gates for Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz to Settle Scores

This week, after two massive fights, Sidharth told Bigg Boss that he would beat up Asim and leave the show as he was fed up of the drama. On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman is seen lashing out at Sidharth and Asim for threatening to 'meet outside'.

IANS

Updated:January 26, 2020, 4:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Opens Gates for Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz to Settle Scores
This week, after two massive fights, Sidharth told Bigg Boss that he would beat up Asim and leave the show as he was fed up of the drama. On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman is seen lashing out at Sidharth and Asim for threatening to 'meet outside'.

"Bigg Boss 13" host, superstar Salman Khan, is fed up with the usual "tu baahar milna (You meet me outside)" threats of contestants. He finally opens gates of the "Bigg Boss" house and asked contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz to step outside and settle scores once and for all.

In a promo clip, Salman is seen lashing out at Sidharth and Asim for threatening to 'meet outside'. During their fights, Asim and Sidharth often say "Bahar mil (Meet outside)", "Tu bahar milna (You meet me outside)", "Bahar milta to batata (If we met outside, and I'd show you)".

Talking about the recent fight and the constant threats, Salman said: "Sidharth and Asim, how much poison are you spewing?"

Sidharth is seen clarifying his side, and then Asim tries to explains his by saying: "I was the moderator and took a decision. He (Sidharth) came to me and said, ‘you were kicked out by your father and your brother was your father's mistake'."

Salman tells Sidharth to stop interrupting but he ignores it. Salman then yells, "Sidharth, I will throw both of you out of the house."

"Sidharth and Asim have been continuing for the last 17 weeks, asking each other to meet outside the house. Violence is not allowed inside this house. But it's allowed outside the house. So, I will open the gate. Go outside and beat each other up to full satisfaction. Then return to the house if you are in a condition to return," Salman said in the clip.

"Put your money where your mouth is. Bigg Boss, ghar ke do machomen ke liye darwaza kholo. Inko ladna hai (Please open the gates of the house for these two machomen, they need to fight)," Salman added.

After this, Sidharth is seen getting up and challenging Asim: "Okay, I am ready and going". There are reports suggesting that Asim refused to go out.

Sidharth and Asim started as friends inside the house, but their equation has changed a lot over the past weeks. They have been fighting over various issues inside the house. This week, after two massive fights, Sidharth told Bigg Boss that he would beat up Asim and leave the show as he was fed up of the drama.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram