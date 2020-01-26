- Municipal Corporations 9/10
- TRS 8
- INC 0
- BJP 1
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
- TRS 96
- INC 9
- BJP 3
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 4
Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Opens Gates for Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz to Settle Scores
This week, after two massive fights, Sidharth told Bigg Boss that he would beat up Asim and leave the show as he was fed up of the drama. On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman is seen lashing out at Sidharth and Asim for threatening to 'meet outside'.
This week, after two massive fights, Sidharth told Bigg Boss that he would beat up Asim and leave the show as he was fed up of the drama. On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman is seen lashing out at Sidharth and Asim for threatening to 'meet outside'.
"Bigg Boss 13" host, superstar Salman Khan, is fed up with the usual "tu baahar milna (You meet me outside)" threats of contestants. He finally opens gates of the "Bigg Boss" house and asked contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz to step outside and settle scores once and for all.
In a promo clip, Salman is seen lashing out at Sidharth and Asim for threatening to 'meet outside'. During their fights, Asim and Sidharth often say "Bahar mil (Meet outside)", "Tu bahar milna (You meet me outside)", "Bahar milta to batata (If we met outside, and I'd show you)".
Talking about the recent fight and the constant threats, Salman said: "Sidharth and Asim, how much poison are you spewing?"
Sidharth is seen clarifying his side, and then Asim tries to explains his by saying: "I was the moderator and took a decision. He (Sidharth) came to me and said, ‘you were kicked out by your father and your brother was your father's mistake'."
Salman tells Sidharth to stop interrupting but he ignores it. Salman then yells, "Sidharth, I will throw both of you out of the house."
"Sidharth and Asim have been continuing for the last 17 weeks, asking each other to meet outside the house. Violence is not allowed inside this house. But it's allowed outside the house. So, I will open the gate. Go outside and beat each other up to full satisfaction. Then return to the house if you are in a condition to return," Salman said in the clip.
"Put your money where your mouth is. Bigg Boss, ghar ke do machomen ke liye darwaza kholo. Inko ladna hai (Please open the gates of the house for these two machomen, they need to fight)," Salman added.
After this, Sidharth is seen getting up and challenging Asim: "Okay, I am ready and going". There are reports suggesting that Asim refused to go out.
Sidharth and Asim started as friends inside the house, but their equation has changed a lot over the past weeks. They have been fighting over various issues inside the house. This week, after two massive fights, Sidharth told Bigg Boss that he would beat up Asim and leave the show as he was fed up of the drama.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Shares Her Chennai Shopping List for Ranveer Singh, Fans Tag Her as #WifeyGoals
- Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here
- Donald Trump's New Space Force Logo is Eerily Similar to Star Trek's Starfleet Command
- 'I Massage My Face with Sweat': PM Modi Reveals the Secret Behind His 'Glowing' Skin
- Who Is Jair Bolsonaro, India's 71st Republic Day Parade Guest? | Crux+