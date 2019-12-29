Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Resorts To Cleaning The House Himself as Housemates Deny Duties

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill had a tough time assigning housemates to house duties, leaving the house in a mess. And now, it is host Salman Khan who will be taking matters in his own hands as he enters the house and cleans it himself.

According to a recent promo, Salman Khan enters the house with two helpers. While all the contestants are locked up inside the sleeping room, Salman gets to the task of cleaning the house, leaving all of them shocked and embarrassed.

The actor starts with cleaning the utensils, the kitchen platform and even proceeds to the washroom. Later, housemates are seen apologizing profusely to him, but Salman being Salman is not in the mood to spare anyone and shames then for their behaviour. He then shuns them all by saying, "Yaha pe sab khudko tees maar khan samajhte hain, bahar sab dikh raha hain!"

Weekend ka vaar sunday promo pic.twitter.com/2jf09uRu1b — Bigg Boss Fever (@BiggBossFever) December 28, 2019

Earlier in the week, Shehnaaz Gill was ecstatic to win the captaincy task opposite Vishal Aditya Singh, as she had desired to be the captain for a long time. However, things did not go as she thought since the housemates gave her a tough time in following her commands and completing the duties she assigned. The non-cooperation of the housemates left the house in a mess, irking the host to enter the house to clean it, which has happened for the first time in the history of the show.

While disagreeing with assigned duties, arguing and blaming are a part of the game, things were totally untidy under Shehnaaz's captaincy.

Watch this space for more updates.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.