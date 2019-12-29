Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Resorts To Cleaning The House Himself as Housemates Deny Duties

The housemates gave a tough time to the new captain Shehnaaz Gill by avoiding their duties. This led to host Salman Khan entering the house and cleaning the kitchen and bathroom on his own as the contestants watched in embarrassment.

Updated:December 29, 2019, 10:40 AM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Resorts To Cleaning The House Himself as Housemates Deny Duties
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill had a tough time assigning housemates to house duties, leaving the house in a mess. And now, it is host Salman Khan who will be taking matters in his own hands as he enters the house and cleans it himself.

According to a recent promo, Salman Khan enters the house with two helpers. While all the contestants are locked up inside the sleeping room, Salman gets to the task of cleaning the house, leaving all of them shocked and embarrassed.

The actor starts with cleaning the utensils, the kitchen platform and even proceeds to the washroom. Later, housemates are seen apologizing profusely to him, but Salman being Salman is not in the mood to spare anyone and shames then for their behaviour. He then shuns them all by saying, "Yaha pe sab khudko tees maar khan samajhte hain, bahar sab dikh raha hain!"

Earlier in the week, Shehnaaz Gill was ecstatic to win the captaincy task opposite Vishal Aditya Singh, as she had desired to be the captain for a long time. However, things did not go as she thought since the housemates gave her a tough time in following her commands and completing the duties she assigned. The non-cooperation of the housemates left the house in a mess, irking the host to enter the house to clean it, which has happened for the first time in the history of the show.

While disagreeing with assigned duties, arguing and blaming are a part of the game, things were totally untidy under Shehnaaz's captaincy.

Watch this space for more updates.

