Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Reveals Aditya Roy Kapur Fell in Love on the Sets of London Dreams

Salman Khan says Aditya Roy Kapur fell in love on the sets of the film London Dreams, and did not know how to approach the girl.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 4, 2020, 5:41 PM IST
Actor Aditya Roy Kapur made his Bollywood debut with Vipul Amrutlal Shah's London Dreams in 2009 alongside Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn.

Recently, Salman and Aditya revisited their moments from the film's shooting days when Aditya appeared on Bigg Boss 13 along with the team of his upcoming release Malang.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, in Monday night's Somvaar Ka Vaar episode, Salman bared an unknown truth about Aditya. He said that Aditya fell for a girl on the sets of London Dreams, who was very beautiful. To this, Aditya jestingly countered, "Just one?"

Salman added that he (Aditya) was clueless on how to approach that girl so he (Salman) suggested to Aditya to just go ahead and ask for a kiss.

Salman also interacted with the film's team and played a few fun games. He also indulged in a special face-off opposite long-time friend Anil Kapoor.

The Malang team also interacted with the Bigg Boss 13 contestants. They entered the Bigg Boss house to play a game with the contestants. The game was called Skull Ho Na Ho, where prototypes of skulls will be lined along with the names of all the participants labeled on it. Contenders have to walk up to the skull of the person and crack it after they cite why a particular housemate poses as a threat in winning the champion title.

