Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Scolds Paras Chhabra Because He Wants to Break Up with Akanksha Puri

Paras Chhabra revealed in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 that he wants to leave his girlfriend of 3 years Akanksha Puri but she does not want to leave him. Host Salman Khan asked Paras if he was using Mahira Sharma as a pawn in Bigg Boss and asked him to stop playing games by addressing his relationship with Akanksha.

In his response, Paras said, "Ask the creatives not to play such things as these things were just mere rumours."

Salman then said that Akanksha has been his biggest supporter and she takes care of him by sending everything including clothes to shoes to food to perfumes, to the house.

Salman Khan also asked Mahira if she knew about these things. Mahira said that she knew about Paras' girlfriend and whatever he tells her she believes. Paras replied by saying that Akanksha is the only person he knows in Mumbai.

Paras then says out loud that his relationship with Akanksha is strenuous. He said that he wanted to break up with her because there have been problems in their relationship. To this, Salman Khan said that Akanksha had called him to check on Paras. He also revealed that Paras and Akanksha had planned that he will act inside the house. Salman also revealed that Paras had called Mahira a ‘pyada’ (pawn) to be in the game. Paras hit back saying he will leave the game right away if footage shows of him taking Mahira’s name. Paras also said that he got to know about Akanksha giving interviews to media by the creative team when he went out for his thumb injury.

The contestant, however, raised his voice while talking to the star which did not go well with him. He was then seen asking Paras to check his tone.

