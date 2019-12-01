Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Shouts Like Sidharth to Teach Him a Lesson

Salman Khan took the housemates by surprise when he popped up on the screen out of nowhere. Sidharth Shukla was bashed for being rude to inmates when Salman acted like him and shouted at him.

News18.com

Updated:December 1, 2019, 12:07 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Shouts Like Sidharth to Teach Him a Lesson
SidharthShukla (L) and Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan recently interacted with the housemates in the customary Weekend Ka Vaar episode. However, this time he was a little upset, especially at contestant Sidharth Shukla.

In a promo released by the makers, Siddharth is seen shouting at Vishal Aditya Singh over some reason. While the latter asks him to not abuse and talk peacefully, Siddharth doesn’t pay any heed and continues to shout. In the next shot, while he sits on the sofa. Salman pops up on the TV, catching him surprised. While the other housemates rush to get dressed up, Sidharth is seen getting a peace of mind as Salman shouts back at him to show how his conduct with the housemates looks like. At the end of the promo, he says, “Sudhar me kab aayega ye ghar ka mahol?”

A recent report has also suggested that Salman will not be hosting the extended episodes of the show, as opposed to earlier reports, since he already has prior commitments to look after too (post-production of Dabangg 2 and Shooting of Radhe: Your most Wanted Bhai).

According to Bollywood Hungama, the actor was to be paid a whopping amount of 8.5 crore per episode, instead of the 6.5 he was being paid earlier.

While any confirmation on either of the scoop is awaited, an insider from the same report had also revealed, “Each year he initially refuses to return to Bigg Boss. Every time he’s lured back with an enhanced remuneration. He gets paid more to anchor Bigg Boss per season than all the other anchors in regional languages put together get for all the seasons.”

