Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Threatens Asim Riaz of Consequences if He Lies to Himanshi Khurana

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, show’s host Salman Khan asks contestant Asim Riaz to confess about his relationship outside the Bigg Boss house. The latter has proposed to ex Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana on the show.

On Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman asks Asim about his relationship outside the house. To which, the latter tells him that Himanshi knows about it. Later, Salman asks him if he has broken up with her or not. To which, Asim tells him that he will go out and fix everything.

Salman then warns him that, “If I come to know that you have not broken up outside, I will come inside and kick your a**."

He also tells him that Himanshi is giving him no attention and he is looking like a fool. He then asks Himanshi about her feelings for Asim. To which, she says, “I love him."

Meanwhile, Himanshi has entered the show as Asim’s connection.

Asim has already confessed his feelings to Himanshi. But as the latter was in a relationship, the two had decided to stay friends. However, post Himanshi's eviction from the show, her 9 year old relationship with her boyfriend ended and she came on the show as Asim’s connection to support him in the game.

