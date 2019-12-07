Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan to Reveal Arhaan's Truth to Rashami
A recent promo shows a furious Salman Khan revealing to Rashami that Arhaan is married and has a kid. Arhaan recently proposed to Rashami after re-entering the Bigg Boss house as a wild card.
Bigg Boss 13 is going to get more exciting with Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Host Salman Khan reprimands housemates getting physical quite often. Apart from that, the promo also hints at the actor revealing Rashami Desai’s beau Arhaan Khan.
For the unversed, contestant Arhaan Khan had re-entered the house recently after getting evicted. As soon as he entered, he went down on his one knee to propose Rashami Desai with a ring. However, the model-actor is said to be married with a child. His ex-girlfriend and actress Amrita Dhanoa has accused him of infinitely and duping her of Rs 5 lakh.
Salman Khan scolds the housemates for their incessant fights and getting violent with each other. He then taunt them to fight it out and end it for once and all. His anger comes in the light of the housemates getting physical during the latest luxury budget task where Asima and Rashami got physical and the latter ended up having a hairline fracture in her finger (due to Shehnaaz Gill). She then asks Bigg Boss to either let her out of the show or make Shehnaaz Gill walk out to which Bigg Boss asks her to put her request in front of Salman Khan.
A furious Salman then turns to Arhaan Khan and scolds him for gossiping about the outside world inside the house and pushes him to reveal his own truth. Turning to Rashami, he cautions about revealing something only because he has known her for a long time. Salman then slowly reveals Arhaan has a wife and a child. A flabbergasted Rashami looks at Arhaan dumbfound.
The whole incident will unfold in tonight's episode. Watch this space for more updates!
