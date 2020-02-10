Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Turns 'Golgappawaala' for Neena Gupta

Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar appear on the reality show Bogg Boss 13 to promote their new film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

IANS

Updated:February 10, 2020, 7:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Turns 'Golgappawaala' for Neena Gupta
Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar appear on the reality show Bogg Boss 13 to promote their new film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar appear on the reality show Bogg Boss 13 to promote their new film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The presence of the star cast of the upcoming rom-com lightened situations somewhat inside the Bigg Boss house, what with tension rising among housemates with less than five for the finale.

Right now, the final seven contestants are trying their best to keep it together even as show host Salman Khan starts off the season's last Somwar Ka Vaar with a bang. A task named Paap Ki Potli has the contestants highlighting the paaps (sins) they have committed during the season.

Sidharth fills Rashami's potli for pointing a finger at his character while Shehnaz picks on Sidharth for not giving her due attention and breaking her heart every time. Finally, Rashami is awarded the title of Paapi of the Season.

The fun comes alive when Ayushmann makes an entry with the co-stars of his new film. After some banter and light talk, Salman gets down to playing games with his guests on the set. The superstar turns a 'golgappawaala' while Ayushmann and Jitendra hop onto tricycles and become his delivery boys. They have to take rounds and deliver the sumptuous golgappas made by Salman to Neena Gupta, who waits on the other side of the stage.

In the episode, Salman will also make a surprise announcement. Watch this space.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram