Bigg Boss 13 Sees First Eviction, Priyanka Chopra Feels 'Overworked And Underpaid'

Dalljiet Kaur became the first contestant to get eliminated from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13. Show host Salman Khan also praised Dalljiet for playing with the utmost dignity and not involving herself in unnecessary controversy.

In another news, as part of promotions for her now-released film The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka Chopra Jonas got candid during a Q And A Session with Twitter Movies. The actress was asked a series of some quirky questions. One of them was which hashtag describes her best. Her response left us laughing.

Also, War has continued domination at box office in India. Worldwide, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's film has earned more than Rs 350 crores.

Dalljiet Kaur's journey inside the Bigg Boss house has been quite eventful but unfortunately becomes the first one to face elimination tonight. Dalljiet’s maturity and the ability to play fair have been most talked about in and outside the house.

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her new movie The Sky is Pink and got candid during a Twitter Movie's Q and A session where she gave this tongue-in-cheek description about herself.

While Bigil trailer left a mark on many Bollywood celebrities, the new Charlie's Angels clip will make you wish the film arrived any sooner.Check out the best trailers this week.

While Ashish Chowdhry revealed his first look from Beyhadh 2, Jennifer Winget shared a new teaser promo of the upcoming season.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starer War has been unstoppable on the box office. Opening to Rs 53 crore approx on it's first day and on Day 11 now, it has crossed the benchmark of Rs 250 crores as well.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar's The Sky Is Pink failed to gather much traction. Surprise was sprung in by Joker, which has earned Rs 40 crore since release on Gandhi Jayanti, alongside War.

