Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Evicted, Rashami Desai And Devoleena might be in Secret Room
This year, Bigg Boss has seen many evictions. The latest contestants to get evicted from the house are Shefali, Rashami and Devoleena.
This year, Bigg Boss has seen many evictions. The latest contestants to get evicted from the house are Shefali, Rashami and Devoleena.
Earlier in this week in Bigg Boss 13, host Salman Khan shocked everyone by doing triple eliminations. Shefali Bagga, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are out of the house. Latest reports suggest that Rashami and Devoleena might be sent to the secret room instead of being eliminated.
According to a Spotboye.com report, only Shefali Bagga has been evicted due to getting the least amount of votes. The other two TV actresses, who share a good bond inside the house, have been sent together to the secret room.
The secret room is often used in Bigg Boss as a twist where contestants get to see and hear whatever goes inside the house, so as to rework their game strategy.
The eviction was surely surprising for the fans and even called for a twitter trend #BBCCheatedViewers as they were not happy with the verdict.
BB is really very unfair on Rashmi and devoleena#BBcheatedviewers
— Aman (@Aman1754) November 2, 2019
I think it's enough to see the biased ness of show called @biggboss We have trusted U but U guys betrayed us. No value of our votes n all the efforts are in vain. Our support Emotions don't matter.We will fight agnst Injustice#RashmiFam#BBCheatedViewers #BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/KU49ucoeAk — Rashmi Desai Official Fanclub 🌟 (@DesaiFanclub) November 2, 2019
Bye Bye @BiggBoss
👋
Really shame on you
Deserving ko nikaal diya , undeserving ko rakh liya 👎
Itna Fake hone ki kya jaroorat thi ? @BiggBoss @ColorsTV
BB Cheated Viewers#BBCheatedViewers 👎
— kaushik Dutta (@koushikdutta538) November 2, 2019
#BBCheatedViewers Shame on the creative team to design such a crap concept of regressive women and bully men and playing with strong and independent women — BB13#fan (@losthope_00) November 2, 2019
The latest season of the reality TV show made quite a buzz recently after new faces entered the house as wild cards. Among those were Bhojpuri singer and actor Kheshari Lal Yadav, Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla, Kanta laga fame actress Shefali Zariwala, Youtuber Hindustani Bhau, Rashami Desai’s rumoured beau Arhaan Khan and Shehnaaz Gill’s rival and Punjabi actress Himanshi Khurana.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan Excels in Pati Patni Aur Woh Trailer, Film Promises Quirky Set-up
- Bigg Boss 13 First Finale Eviction: Fans Unhappy with Rashami, Devoleena, Shefali's Elimination
- Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Pashmina to Make Her Bollywood Debut in 2020
- Dell XPS 13 7390 Review: By Far The Best Windows Ultrabook That Money Can Buy
- Hardik Pandya's Throwback Pic of Dhoni and Ziva Gets the Cutest Response from Sakshi