Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Evicted, Rashami Desai And Devoleena might be in Secret Room

Earlier in this week in Bigg Boss 13, host Salman Khan shocked everyone by doing triple eliminations. Shefali Bagga, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are out of the house. Latest reports suggest that Rashami and Devoleena might be sent to the secret room instead of being eliminated.

According to a Spotboye.com report, only Shefali Bagga has been evicted due to getting the least amount of votes. The other two TV actresses, who share a good bond inside the house, have been sent together to the secret room.

The secret room is often used in Bigg Boss as a twist where contestants get to see and hear whatever goes inside the house, so as to rework their game strategy.

The eviction was surely surprising for the fans and even called for a twitter trend #BBCCheatedViewers as they were not happy with the verdict.

@biggboss_critic BB is really very unfair on Rashmi and devoleena#BBcheatedviewers — Aman (@Aman1754) November 2, 2019

I think it's enough to see the biased ness of show called @biggboss We have trusted U but U guys betrayed us. No value of our votes n all the efforts are in vain. Our support Emotions don't matter.We will fight agnst Injustice#RashmiFam#BBCheatedViewers #BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/KU49ucoeAk — Rashmi Desai Official Fanclub 🌟 (@DesaiFanclub) November 2, 2019

Bye Bye @BiggBoss 👋 Really shame on you Deserving ko nikaal diya , undeserving ko rakh liya 👎 Itna Fake hone ki kya jaroorat thi ? @BiggBoss @ColorsTV BB Cheated Viewers#BBCheatedViewers 👎 — kaushik Dutta (@koushikdutta538) November 2, 2019

#BBCheatedViewers Shame on the creative team to design such a crap concept of regressive women and bully men and playing with strong and independent women — BB13#fan (@losthope_00) November 2, 2019

The latest season of the reality TV show made quite a buzz recently after new faces entered the house as wild cards. Among those were Bhojpuri singer and actor Kheshari Lal Yadav, Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla, Kanta laga fame actress Shefali Zariwala, Youtuber Hindustani Bhau, Rashami Desai’s rumoured beau Arhaan Khan and Shehnaaz Gill’s rival and Punjabi actress Himanshi Khurana.

