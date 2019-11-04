Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Evicted, Rashami Desai And Devoleena might be in Secret Room

This year, Bigg Boss has seen many evictions. The latest contestants to get evicted from the house are Shefali, Rashami and Devoleena.

News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2019, 1:28 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Evicted, Rashami Desai And Devoleena might be in Secret Room
This year, Bigg Boss has seen many evictions. The latest contestants to get evicted from the house are Shefali, Rashami and Devoleena.

Earlier in this week in Bigg Boss 13, host Salman Khan shocked everyone by doing triple eliminations. Shefali Bagga, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are out of the house. Latest reports suggest that Rashami and Devoleena might be sent to the secret room instead of being eliminated.

According to a Spotboye.com report, only Shefali Bagga has been evicted due to getting the least amount of votes. The other two TV actresses, who share a good bond inside the house, have been sent together to the secret room.

The secret room is often used in Bigg Boss as a twist where contestants get to see and hear whatever goes inside the house, so as to rework their game strategy.

The eviction was surely surprising for the fans and even called for a twitter trend #BBCCheatedViewers as they were not happy with the verdict.

The latest season of the reality TV show made quite a buzz recently after new faces entered the house as wild cards. Among those were Bhojpuri singer and actor Kheshari Lal Yadav, Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla, Kanta laga fame actress Shefali Zariwala, Youtuber Hindustani Bhau, Rashami Desai’s rumoured beau Arhaan Khan and Shehnaaz Gill’s rival and Punjabi actress Himanshi Khurana.

