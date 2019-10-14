Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Dalljiet Kaur is disappointed to be the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 13. Talking to News18.com about her eviction, Dalljiet said, "I deserved to stay a little longer in the game. I was strong and I was not pretending to be someone else. I did not get into unnecessary arguments but definitely spoke when it was needed. I also actively took part in tasks and did every task really well."

"Within two weeks on the show I knew for a fact that I will be a great team player. I am also a very strong individual. It would have been a good combination to stay in the game. I think two weeks is too early to leave the house and for anybody to prove their worth in the game," she added.

Dalljiet also said that she thinks Shefali Bagga and Siddharth Dey are the least deserving contestants to stay in the house.

She said dealing with the contestants when they dragged her son's name into the conversation was really tough for her. "I was very offended. I was not using my son's name for my benefit. I wasn't glorifying my past. I was not using the single motherhood card or trying to gain sympathy in any form. I don't know why other housemates were so keen in dragging my son into conversations," Dalljiet said.

However, she showed support for Rashami Desai, Siddharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. She also thinks that Mahira Sharma is playing the game really well.

When asked if fans will get to see her back on show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, she said, "I might, I might not. Actually it is too early to say anything."

She added, "Bigg Boss being such a big platform, I am hoping to attract bigger work. I want to work in web series. I have worked in negative as well as positive roles for the show and it has worked. So now, I am hoping to get advantage of all that as an actor."

Dalljiet, who was previously married to actor Shaleen Bhanot, has also appeared in shows like Kulvaddhu, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Kaala Teeka. She was a contestant alongwith Shaleen in Nach Baliye 4.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.