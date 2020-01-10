Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Supports Shehnaz in Her Fight with Mahira, Calls Paras 'Loser'

Controversial television reality show, Bigg Boss often witness people getting into heated arguments and ugly fights with each other. In the ongoing 13th season of the show, viewers have already watched enough of the above things.

In a recent episode, current captain of the Bigg Boss house, Shehnaz Gill got enraged after a few contestants-- Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz-- refused to do house chores. The three were supposed to complete all the household work as a punishment from Bigg Boss for an earlier fight during the captaincy task. However, they refused to do it.

This infuriated Shehnaz and she caught up in a fight with Mahira. She is also seen yelling at Paras.

Former contestant Shefali Bagga took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to extend her support to Shehnaz and called Paras a “loser”.

Shefali wrote, “#loserparas can only talk about his profession, state, background etc Kaam karne wale kaam kar lete hain, kisi ko bolne ka mauka nahi dete. Doing their duty is their responsibility. #ShehnaazGilll is right #BiggBoss13 #BB13”

In a series of tweets, she also mentioned that no work is big or small and the contestants should complete all the tasks assigned to them by Bigg Boss.

#loserparas can only talk about profession , state , background etc Kaam karne wale kaam kar lete hai , kisi ko bolne ka mauka nahi dete . Doing their duty is their responsibility . #ShehnaazGilll is right #BiggBoss13 #BB13 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) January 9, 2020

Ismein naukar naukar karne ki kya bat hai ? Koi kaam chota bada nahi hota.... Kaam karne mein inhe aag lagti hai .. Shows their personality. Shame. Cleanliness and personal hygiene is everyone ‘s responsibility and should be a routine .#BiggBoss13 #BB13 #SwachhBharat — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) January 9, 2020

Itni bhedchaal hai ki koi sahi mudde par ab bolta hi nahi hai . I stand with #ShehnazGill #BiggBoss #BB13 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) January 9, 2020

Shefali, who was a wild card entrant in the show, was recently evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

