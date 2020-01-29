Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala Claims Asim Riaz Used to Hit on Her, Shilpa Shinde Calls Her 'Sidharth's Puppet'

Shefali Jariwala claimed that Asim Riaz was hitting on her initially before he turned his focus to Himanshi Khurana. Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde blasted Shefali and called her 'Sidharth Shukla's puppet'.

News18.com

January 29, 2020
Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala Claims Asim Riaz Used to Hit on Her, Shilpa Shinde Calls Her 'Sidharth's Puppet'
Ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala claims Asim Riaz was hitting on her before he changed his focus towards Himanshi Khurana. The actress had entered the show as a wild card contestant but was soon voted out.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Shefali said, “It wasn’t direct, but everyone in the house had sensed it. However, I made it clear to him that I am much older, a married woman, and I am not interested. That’s when he shifted his focus to Himanshi, who too, didn’t give him any attention back then.”

Reacting to Shefali's statement, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde told Spotboye, "This is absolute rubbish. She is just trying to show him in a negative light. Mind well, we all know that in the game, Shefali was just a puppet of Sidharth Shukla and nothing else. Even though, Asim may not be reading her statements, but his fans are there to give it back to her.”

Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana and Shefali Jariwala were friends inside the Bigg Boss house. But, post-Himanshi’s eviction Shefali left Asim’s side and joined Sidharth’s group.

Meanwhile, Himanshi has re-entered the Bigg Boss house to support Asim, while Shefali Jariwala will soon re-enter to support Paras Chhabra in the game.

For the uninitiated, Paras’ girlfriend Akanksha Puri was rumoured to enter the house and confront him on his equation with Mahira Sharma. But, as she refused to enter the house for Paras, Shefali is being sent inside for Paras’ support.

