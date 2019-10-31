Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala, Khesari Lal Yadav Enter as Wild Card Contestants
The biggest twist in Bigg Boss history, the next phase of Bigg Boss 13, is here and is all set to bid adieu to a few of the old contestants who’s journey will be cut short to welcome a new set of contestants.
Image: Shefali Jariwala, Khesari Lal Yadav/Instagram
Four weeks of gruelling tasks, aggressive behavior, ever-changing dynamics and two already established groups, phase 1 of Bigg Boss has been both exciting and shocking. However, everything is about to change for the housemates as the mid-season finale is fast approaching. The biggest twist in Bigg Boss history, the next phase of Bigg Boss 13, is here and is all set to bid adieu to a few of the old contestants who’s journey will be cut short to welcome a new set of contestants, who will go in to try and adjust into the high blazed game.
Recently, host Salman Khan, revealed the new contestants who will be entering the house exclusively for the viewers. While the housemates are both aware and petrified of the new phase, they are not aware about the storm that’s going to hit them in the form of new contestants. New set of strong-headed personalities will make way into the next phase of the season, thus bringing in a fresh perspective to the game and to those lucky contestants who will be safe.
The doors of the Bigg Boss house will soon open up to the stunning Kanta Laga girl, Shefali Jariwala. Shefali is known to be opinionated and calls a spade a spade. Famous Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav is also a part of the list of new contestants who will be welcomed into the house.
Will the new contestants adjust to the current routine with ease? Who are the contestants whose journey will be short-lived?
