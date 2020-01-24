Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala, Mahira Sharma Advise Paras Chhabra on Relationship with Akanksha Puri

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 keeps surprising their audience with many twists and turns. Recently, a similar incident happened when Salman Khan called out Paras Chhabra for bonding with Mahira Sharma for the game while his girlfriend Akanksha Puri was taking care of him from outside the house. Looks like this incident still had an effect on Paras as during the latest episode he was seen in a low mood and discussed his relationship with his friends Mahira Sharma and Shefali Jariwala.

Paras was seen sitting quietly which led to Mahira and Shefali asking him what was wrong. After denying for some time, the Paras said, “Whatever discussion has happened was out of the box. If you are my girlfriend and you are taking care of everything then how did it come out in open that you are doing so much for me? Something has gone wrong outside and that’s why this topic came up. It is nonsense.”

Mahira Sharma, who has the strongest connection with Paras on the show told him that such things should be cleared out before entering such a controversial show like Bigg Boss. Shefali then added that for her, Paras was always clear in his head. To this Paras replied that he wanted to enter the Bigg Boss house with a free mind but was forced to stay in the relationship by Akanksha. He also said that his mother advised him not to hurt anyone and that she would take care of the situation.

Shefali then told Paras that there was no point in staying in a toxic relationship as it was bad for both him and Akanksha. She advised him to break up with her soon after he goes out of the house.

