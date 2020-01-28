Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala to Re-enter the House to Support Paras Chhabra
New ties are taking place inside and outside the Bigg Boss house. Now, Shefali Jariwala is standing in support of Paras Chhabra.
New ties are taking place inside and outside the Bigg Boss house. Now, Shefali Jariwala is standing in support of Paras Chhabra.
Shefali Jariwala is set to re-enter the Bigg Boss 13 house just days after her eviction, only to support Paras Chhabra. This week, a new twist will put the contestants' connections to test.
Following the 'Family Week,' this will be the 'Connections Week', wherein the contestants' friends and family members will enter the house for a week to support them in their tasks.
Supporting Aarti Singh will be her sister-in-law Kashmira Shah, while Asim Riaz's love interest Himanshi Khurana will be there to support him. Vikas Gupta will enter the house as Sidharth Shukla's supporter. Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shehnaz Gill will have their brothers supporting them, while Rashami Desai will have her friend Devoleena for support.
The recently-evicted Shefali will re-enter the house to support Paras.
.@ArtiSingh005 ki connection banke aayi season 1 ki contestant aur unki bhabhi @kashmerashah!
Dekhiye kaise Arti ki taraf se Kashmera dengi gharwalon ko muh tod jawaab aaj raat 10:30 baje.
Anytime on @justvoot@Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/6aURnYDHGD
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 28, 2020
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- On Data Privacy Day, Know How Facial Recognition in India is Only Going to Get Worse
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons to Choose and Full List of Weapon Stats
- Priest from Hyderabad's 'Visa Temple' is Demanding Citizenship for the Deity Under CAA
- Australian Open: Federer Gets Warned for Obscene Language During Quarter-final vs Sandgren
- Jadeja Takes a Cheeky Dig at Sanjay Manjrekar After His 'Player of the Match' Tweet