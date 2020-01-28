Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala to Re-enter the House to Support Paras Chhabra

New ties are taking place inside and outside the Bigg Boss house. Now, Shefali Jariwala is standing in support of Paras Chhabra.

IANS

Updated:January 28, 2020, 8:14 PM IST
Shefali Jariwala is set to re-enter the Bigg Boss 13 house just days after her eviction, only to support Paras Chhabra. This week, a new twist will put the contestants' connections to test.

Following the 'Family Week,' this will be the 'Connections Week', wherein the contestants' friends and family members will enter the house for a week to support them in their tasks.

Supporting Aarti Singh will be her sister-in-law Kashmira Shah, while Asim Riaz's love interest Himanshi Khurana will be there to support him. Vikas Gupta will enter the house as Sidharth Shukla's supporter. Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shehnaz Gill will have their brothers supporting them, while Rashami Desai will have her friend Devoleena for support.

The recently-evicted Shefali will re-enter the house to support Paras.

