Bigg Boss 13: Parag Reveals Himanshi Khurrana has Split with Fiance for Asim Riaz

Television actor Parag Tyagi has a special message for "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Asim Riaz about Himanshi Khurana.

His message is that Himanshi has parted ways with her fiance and is waiting outside for Asim.

Parag conveys his message to Asim during his current stay in the "Bigg Boss" house. He is in the house as part of the show's "family week", to spend some time his wife Shefali Jariwala, who has is a housemate this season.

Asim then asks his brother Umar Raiz about Parag's revelation, and Umar confirms the message saying Himanshi is indeed waiting for him outside, and whatever Parag has said is true.

Incidentally, as reported earlier, Parag also has been stern with Asim, for his rude behaviour with Shefali in the house.

.@shefalijariwala ke better half @imParagTyagi bhi aaye #BiggBoss ke ghar, unhone spend kiya some quality time aur Shefali ko di front foot pe khelne ki advice!For more couple goals watch #BiggBoss13, tonight at 10.30 PM!Anytime on @justvoot@Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BB13 pic.twitter.com/o1EvfIOMkz — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 16, 2020

Apart from Parag and Umar, Shehnaz Gill's father, Arti Singh's brother Krushna Abhishek, Sidharth Shukla and Mahira Sharma's mother also entered the house.

