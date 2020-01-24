Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's Husband Parag Tyagi Lashes Out at Asim Riaz for Abusing Him
'Bigg Boss 13' housemate Asim Riaz referred to co-contestant Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi in an insolent manner, drawing criticism from him on social media.
It was only a few days ago that Bigg Boss 13 housemates got a chance to see their family members after spending more than four months inside, cut off from the world. Among those visiting the housemates was Parag Tyagi, Shefali Jariwala's husband. During his short visit inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, Parag had called out Asim Riaz for misbehaving with his wife. Asim and Shefali shared a good bond previously but they fell apart when the former felt that she was faking her friendships.
Now, in a clip that is doing the rounds on social media, Asim can be seen referring to Parag as 'N***a' (jobless) as he taunts Shefali. Parag could not keep calm after seeing Asim call him names from inside the house and issued a warning to him. Parag posted a note on social media and also uploaded a video on Instagram, threatening Asim of dire consequences when he gets out of the Bigg Boss 13 house. Parag even praised Shefali for her stint inside the house and called her tigress for the courage she has shown inside the house and how she has held her own in the tense atmosphere.
@RealVinduSingh @ColorsTV that's why @sidharth_shukla called that chuslet nalla. And he did it right. https://t.co/VR0iDSZzMC— sachin thakur (@sachint34926741) January 24, 2020
Check out Parag's message for Asim below:
My Tigress is back.. show everyone u r my Gundi 😘😘😘. So so so proud of u #ShefaliJariwala #ShefaliZariwala #proudhusband #openletter @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/FX0FVvQDAC— Parag Tyagi (@imParagTyagi) January 23, 2020
