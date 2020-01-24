Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's Husband Parag Tyagi Lashes Out at Asim Riaz for Abusing Him

'Bigg Boss 13' housemate Asim Riaz referred to co-contestant Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi in an insolent manner, drawing criticism from him on social media.

News18.com

Updated:January 24, 2020, 12:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's Husband Parag Tyagi Lashes Out at Asim Riaz for Abusing Him
Shefali-Parag, Asim Riaz (R)

It was only a few days ago that Bigg Boss 13 housemates got a chance to see their family members after spending more than four months inside, cut off from the world. Among those visiting the housemates was Parag Tyagi, Shefali Jariwala's husband. During his short visit inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, Parag had called out Asim Riaz for misbehaving with his wife. Asim and Shefali shared a good bond previously but they fell apart when the former felt that she was faking her friendships.

Read: Bigg Boss 13 Winner Prediction: Hold on Sidharth-Asim, There's Shehnaaz-Rashami

Now, in a clip that is doing the rounds on social media, Asim can be seen referring to Parag as 'N***a' (jobless) as he taunts Shefali. Parag could not keep calm after seeing Asim call him names from inside the house and issued a warning to him. Parag posted a note on social media and also uploaded a video on Instagram, threatening Asim of dire consequences when he gets out of the Bigg Boss 13 house. Parag even praised Shefali for her stint inside the house and called her tigress for the courage she has shown inside the house and how she has held her own in the tense atmosphere.

Check out Parag's message for Asim below:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram