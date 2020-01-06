Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's Husband Says Rashami Should Go Home If She's Injured

Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi has hit at Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai by saying what is she doing inside the house if she is injured and unable to perform house duties.

The reply comes in response to the incessant fights and arguments over kitchen duties inside the house, which were being handled by Mahira Sharma and Shefali. In the last few episodes, Rashami and Vishal were seen having a spat about not having enough food or the food being cooked too late.

Rashami had complained the same to captain Shehnaaz. Asim Riaz and Shefali Bagga had also come in Rashami Desai's defense. During one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode too, Rashami was seen breaking down and refusing to eat at all. She said she would rather sustain on fruits since the food is being cooked with so much negativity.

Talking to Spotboye, Parag said, "I want to ask channel what is Rashami Desai doing inside Bigg Boss house? If she is unable to do household work or perform any task due to her injury, why don't they send her back home? It's been more then a month, we haven't seen Rashami do any work or task."

He also accused Rashami of plotting with Asim, which has caused even him to lose the plot in the game. Parag said that Shefali has never entered kitchen or made chapatis in real life but she has been doing the same inside the house nevertheless. And while even she has been hurt many a times during the task, she has never made an issue out of it.

He added, "In last captaincy task also, she got hurt and bled but she didn't complain once. She could have taken sympathy on cameras too. After that also if she is being questioned so I want to question the makers why can't they send Rashami home like Devoleena, who was performing so well but she had to go out of the house as she wasn't physically fit. If Rashami Desai is hurt, she should go home."

Many contestants inside the Bigg Boss 13 house have been injured due to mishaps and fights during the task. Rashami Desai too suffered a hairline fracture in her left hand's finger.

