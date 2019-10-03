Bigg Boss 13 claimed to be a fast track season and it seems controversies are brewing up faster than ever. It's been only three days and already there are sparks flowing between Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra and the bond between former co-stars Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla seems to rekindle after a reported rough patch of professional history.

In the midst of this, during a task, news anchor, Shefali Bagga made some distasteful comments about Arti Singh's personal life, which hasn't got down well with the netizens. On day three, the contestants had their first luxury budget task of the season called BB Hospital. For the task, the housemates were divided into two groups of patients and doctors. At regular intervals, the housemates had to assemble at the sound of an ambulance siren. For every round, Bigg Boss directed two doctors to treat two patients of their choice. Doctors had to make sure that the patients give up on the treatment while the patients had to hold on to the wheelchair and sustain the task.

For the task, Shefali and Shehnaaz were teamed together and their patients were Rashami and Arti. In order to make Arti leave the seat, Shefali started to question her personal life asking about her failed marriage, divorce, her weight and rumoured relationship with co-contestant Siddharth Shukla.

While Arti takes all the attacks with a great deal of courage and refused to leave the chair, she eventually breaks downs and is left in tears.

The housemates watching them from the living room were visibly upset with Shefali and Shehnaaz's distasteful behaviour.

However, after the task, Shefali and Shehnaaz extended their apologises to Arti. But Twitter doesn't seem to consider it. Post the episode, Shefali was slammed on social media for dragging a contestants personal life on national television and using it for a task.

One of the users wrote, "#ShefaliBagga is so vicious! Ik it was a part of the task but still how can someone stoop so low without hesitating even a bit? Asking personal questions and commenting on someone's weight so casually as if she was shooting a scene for a tv serial. Cruel (sic)!" another tweeted, "Was it really necessary for #ShefaliBagga to talk so low with # ArtiSingh? She talked about Arti's divorce, which is so not a partof wat hapend in #BB13. Since when going personal with other hms is allowed even in task? (sic)"

Some also came in support of her, saying it's a part of the competition. "People are tweeting against #ShefaliBagga & #ShehnaazGill as of it’s the first time they are watching torture Task of #BiggBoss.

They had tried whatever they could do. No one will leave the chair by hearing songs, bhajans & jokes," wrote one of the user. Here's how social media reacted:

So #ShefaliBagga said she didn't mean what she said in the task. So listen Shefali - You are the cheapest, Meanest, loud speaker and arrogant contestant in this season. You stooped very low today. Your loud tongue shouldn't have talked about Aarti's Divorce. #BiggBoss #BB13 — M@nk€$h (@Epigrammatist_) October 2, 2019

IDK why ppl overacting on comments of #ShefaliBagga and #ShehnaazGill It's not the first time someone is passing personal comments in such tasks we all have watched torture tasks since last many years.And the thing is other team will going to repeat the same thing!!#BiggBoss — The Beast😈 💥 (@AkhadeKrushna) October 2, 2019

#ShefaliBagga is such an assh*le.Going this low for a task is such idiotic and worst thing she can do. Bringing personal and past things like this is fair to which level.?Also bodyshamed #RashmiDesai.Cheapo.#biggboss13 #BB13 — Gajal (@Gajal_Dalmia) October 2, 2019

Was it really necessary for #ShefaliBagga to talk so low with #ArtiSingh ?She talked about Arti's divorce, which is so not a partof wat hapend in #BB13Sincewhen going personal with other hms is allowed even in task?@BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss #biggboss13 pic.twitter.com/PhSctt1HKs — ChetanaBB_fan🌼No Diplomacy (@ChetanaBB_fan) October 2, 2019

#ShefaliBagga said so many nasty things under the pretense of the task.She didn't realise that this task was to show the viewers how desperate these celebs can get and how low they can go.Shefali has failed miserably.Dayan of the season.RT if u agree#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Follow Krutika BB13♥️ (@RealKrutika) October 2, 2019

You know #ShefaliBagga did something nasty today even if she does something good in future she can't raise her bar in my eyes .Personal grudges on national television regarding marriage by a news anchor is not so COOl#Biggboss13 @BiggBoss — Aishwarya Offline (@Aishwarya_Talks) October 2, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.