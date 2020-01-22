Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Breaks Down as Sidharth Shukla Chooses Arti Singh Over Her

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill broke down because Sidharth Shukla chose Arti Singh over her in the nominations task, which reminded her of a similar event involving Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.

News18.com

Updated:January 22, 2020, 10:19 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Breaks Down as Sidharth Shukla Chooses Arti Singh Over Her
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill broke down because Sidharth Shukla chose Arti Singh over her in the nominations task, which reminded her of a similar event involving Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.

The popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 13 had taken quite a romantic turn as participants Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma and Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill became potential couples. Though Paras and Mahira are going strong with their bond even after getting called out by Salman Khan, it can be seen that Sidharth is now maintaining distance from Shehnaaz. In the latest nomination task, the Balika Vadhu actor saved his friend Arti Singh instead of Shehnaz.

Sidharth did go on to take another name to save but he was not allowed to finish as one contestant could only save one housemate. Shehnaaz had already predicted this would happen but was still seemingly upset over the event. She was also reminded of the time when Paras chose Mahira over her in an earlier task. While talking to them, she broke down into tears. Mahira, who is often seen as a competition to the Punjabi singer by the audience, instantly gave her a hug and made Paras do so as well. This gesture of affection by Paras and Mahira calmed Shehnaaz a little bit.

In the promo for the next episode, Shehnaaz can be seen going to Sidharth and telling him that she hates him. After this confrontation, Arti went and told Shehnaaz that she has a problem with her. When the former did not stop, Shehnaaz accused her of drawing sympathy towards herself. This led to an ugly war of words between the ladies, where Shehnaaz called Arti 'saali' which further offended the latter.

Shehnaaz was also seen talking to Paras about Sidharth. She said that she could let go of SidNaz (Sidharth and Shehnaz's ship name given by audience) and called Shukla fake.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram