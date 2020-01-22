Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Breaks Down as Sidharth Shukla Chooses Arti Singh Over Her
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill broke down because Sidharth Shukla chose Arti Singh over her in the nominations task, which reminded her of a similar event involving Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.
The popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 13 had taken quite a romantic turn as participants Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma and Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill became potential couples. Though Paras and Mahira are going strong with their bond even after getting called out by Salman Khan, it can be seen that Sidharth is now maintaining distance from Shehnaaz. In the latest nomination task, the Balika Vadhu actor saved his friend Arti Singh instead of Shehnaz.
Sidharth did go on to take another name to save but he was not allowed to finish as one contestant could only save one housemate. Shehnaaz had already predicted this would happen but was still seemingly upset over the event. She was also reminded of the time when Paras chose Mahira over her in an earlier task. While talking to them, she broke down into tears. Mahira, who is often seen as a competition to the Punjabi singer by the audience, instantly gave her a hug and made Paras do so as well. This gesture of affection by Paras and Mahira calmed Shehnaaz a little bit.
In the promo for the next episode, Shehnaaz can be seen going to Sidharth and telling him that she hates him. After this confrontation, Arti went and told Shehnaaz that she has a problem with her. When the former did not stop, Shehnaaz accused her of drawing sympathy towards herself. This led to an ugly war of words between the ladies, where Shehnaaz called Arti 'saali' which further offended the latter.
Shehnaaz was also seen talking to Paras about Sidharth. She said that she could let go of SidNaz (Sidharth and Shehnaz's ship name given by audience) and called Shukla fake.
